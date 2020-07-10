Delhi, July 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday praised the citizens who donated plasma at plasma bank in Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital. He also shared an audio clip of his conversation with two individuals who recently from COVID-19 and donated plasma. COVID-19: Experts Explain How Delhi Plasma Bank Will Function; Who Can Donate and Who Can't.

"When I hear stories of plasma donors, I feel very proud of my fellow Delhiites. So I decided to call and congratulate some donors," CM Kejriwal tweeted while sharing a video. Both plasma donors Srishti and Bhumika told Chief Minister that it was a painless procedure and also urged other COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Conversation with Plasma Donors:

When I hear stories of plasma donors, I feel very proud of my fellow Delhiites. So I decided to call and congratulate some donors. Do listen in to my conversation with plasma donors Srishti and Bhumika. pic.twitter.com/0PCd4Hr3XF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma and help people suffering from the respiratory illness. The video also said that that to Call 1031 for more information or visit delhifightscorona.in/donateplasma.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Delhi have surged to 1,07,051, according to the latest update by Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases in the national capital are 21,567, while 82,226 have recovered. Till now, 3,258 individuals have also died due to the illness.

