New Delhi, May 15: Google introduced Android 15’s anti-theft protection features in October 2024. Android devices received new tools to improve security and usability. One of the key features was the theft protection system, which helps users to protect private data, health records, financial details, and other personal information from being accessed or misused if the phone is lost or stolen.

Android 15's anti-theft protection can help to prevent theft, secure your data quickly, and help to recover a stolen phone. The set of security tools includes several smart features that work together to protect your device from unauthorised access. Android 16 Beta 3 Goes Live: Google Releases Latest Update for Android OS With New Features; Check Details.

Android 15 Anti-Theft Protection Features

Some of the key features include Failed Authentication Lock, which automatically locks the phone after repeated incorrect attempts to unlock it. Factory Reset Protection stops thieves from wiping your phone and setting it up as new. There is also Theft Detection Lock, which uses AI to detect if your phone is snatched or moved suspiciously and then locks the screen. It is now available for most Android 10 and above devices. In case your phone is taken, you can also use Remote Lock to lock it instantly from another device. It also comes with offline device lock and other unauthorised access restrictions.

Android 15 also includes security measures to protect your phone and personal data from theft. It adds extra authentication steps for sensitive actions that thieves often target, like removing your SIM card or turning off the Find My Device feature. If someone tries to guess your password or access certain apps and settings multiple times, the device will automatically lock itself as a safety measure. It helps to prevent unauthorised access and keeps your private information safe.

Android 15 Private Space feature lets its users to hide sensitive apps in a separate, secure area on their phone. This space stays hidden from app lists, notifications, and settings when locked. It also requires extra authentication and can be made completely invisible for privacy.

