A fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura, Delhi, early today. The blaze reportedly started in the college library. Delhi Fire Service deployed 11 fire tenders to the scene. The flames were successfully brought under control by around 9.40 am. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any flare-ups, as authorities continue to assess the cause and damage. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhaba in Aman Vihar, Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura today. 11 fire tenders rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control around 9.40 am. The fire broke out first in the library. Cooling operation continues: Delhi Fire Service… pic.twitter.com/HJ5O26jXSE — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

