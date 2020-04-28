Delhi Lifts Bar on Electricians, Vets, Plumbers After Reviewing COVID-19 Situation, Inter-State Travel of Health Workers, Scientists Allowed

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: The Delhi government on Monday allowed city residents to avail services of plumbers, electricians among others after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. According to a tweet by ANI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers and electricians. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 3,108 on Monday with 190 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remaining at 54 while a total of 877 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 25 days. According to reports, among the total 3,108 cases, 2,071 patients (or 66 per cent) were less than 50 years of age, while 488 were between 50-59 years and 549 patients were above the age of 60 years. Delhi to Implement MHA's Latest Guidelines Regarding Opening of Shops With Social Distancing.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers,& electricians after reviewing #COVID19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists. pic.twitter.com/4wlyzF6Mus — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

According to officials, the Delhi government will follow the Centre's guidelines on whether to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last week, Kejriwal urged COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma for treatment of the COVID-19 patients. Kejriwal said the initial results of plasma therapy on critically-ill COVID-19 patients have been "encouraging".