God Has Not Differentiated Between Hindu and Muslim Plasma, Coronavirus Has Taught Us to Live Together, Says Arvind Kejriwal While Urging People to Donate Plasma

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday emphasised on the unity amongst all the religions to combat coronavirus. Arvind Kejriwal appealed to all people to donate plasma irrespective of their religion for curing severe COVID-19 patients. During a press conference, the Delhi CM said that blood plasma doesn't differentiate between religion. Arvind Kejriwal Announces to Keep All Shops Shut in Delhi's COVID-19 Containment Zones Till May 3, Says Implementing Centre's Guidelines.

Kejriwal said that plasma of a Hindu person can save life of a Muslim patient and vice versa. He stated, “It is possible that a Muslim's plasma can save life of a Hindu patient or the plasma of a Hindu may save the life of a Muslim person. The god did not discriminate between humans. Why have we created a wall between us? Coronavirus affects all -- be it Hindu or Muslims.” India Reports 1,975 Coronavirus Cases, 47 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 26,917, Death Toll Jumps to 826.

Arvind Kejriwal's Statement:

He added that if anyone ever has any bad feelings for any other religion, they should just think that one day their plasma can save your lives. "We can take a lesson from this coronavirus crisis that if we work together, no one can defeat us. But if we continue to fight, there is no scope left," said the Delhi CM.

The press conference was held as the first coronavirus patient recovered after the plasma therapy. Speaking about a particular case, he said there was a very critical patient in the Lok Nayak Hospital. "Doctors said he was sinking. He was administered plasma therapy and his health has improved significantly," Kejriwal said.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,625 in Delhi. Fifty-four deaths were also reported in the national capital territory. Till now, 869 patients have recovered from the deadly virus. Last week, the Delhi government received permission to conduct trials of plasma therapy. On Friday, Kejriwal had said that seeing the results of the Plasma Therapy in curing COVID-19 patients, his government would seek permission to use this technique on a regular basis as treatment for coronavirus.