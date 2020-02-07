Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Bijwasan Area, No Injuries Reported

Delhi Fire Service (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: A massive fire gutted a two-storey building in Delhi's Bijwasan area early Friday morning, causing the structure to collapse later on, a Delhi Fire Service officer said. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse in Bijwasan Area, 14 Fire Tenders Pressed Into Action.

However, no one was reported injured. The building in the Ambedkar Colony was used as a factory warehouse. After the blaze was reported around 4.40am, 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the official said.