Dhar Lynching Case: Six MP Policemen Suspended For Negligence of Duty

Lynching reported in Manawar region of Dhar district | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dhar, February 6: A day after a lynching incident was reported in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, six policemen of the Manawar Police Station were suspended on Thursday. The action was taken against the cops for handling the case properly. In the inquiry, the cops were found guilty of negligence during the duty.

According to a report published in India Today, three constables, including Thana Incharge, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the Manawar Police Station were suspended with immediate effect. On Wednesday, six farmers were attacked by villagers on child-lifting rumours. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries, while five other victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased farmer was identified as Ganesh Khasi. According to reports, the victims belonging to Ujjain and Sanwer districts, were enroute Khirkiya village to collect an outstanding loan amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. In the initial investigation conducted by police, it was revealed that the labourers, from whom the amount was to be taken, planned the attack against the farmers.

The state government promised strict action against the culprits. State health minister Tulsi Silawat visited the hospital to meet the injured people. The Kamal Nath-led government in the state also announced to bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured. The state government will also provide a compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of the deceased. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan lashed out at the ruling government over the incident.