Mysuru, December 9: In a shocking incident, a man from Mysuru was defrauded of INR 4.7 lakh after falling victim to a cybercrime scam that left him in digital arrest for 24 hours. The scammers held him on a video call while they tricked him by claiming his SIM card was linked to illegal activities, coercing him into downloading a communication app and sharing his screen. Using this access, they secured a loan in his name and withdrew the amount from his account. The victim discovered the fraud only after receiving notices to repay the loan's EMIs.

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident began when the victim, whose identity is not being disclosed, received a call from the fraudsters, who introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. They claimed that his SIM card had been misused for criminal activities and that he was facing a non-bailable offence. To resolve the issue, the fraudsters insisted that he communicate with a senior officer via a downloaded app. The victim, believing the claims, followed their instructions and shared his bank account details for verification. Digital Arrest Scam: Government Blocks Over 6.69 Lakhs SIM Cards and 1,32,000 IMEI Numbers.

After the scammers gained access to his account, they deposited INR 4.7 lakh into it, which was quickly withdrawn. The victim realised something was wrong only when he received messages confirming a loan in his name. Distressed and confused, he attempted to contact the financial service provider, but the company continued sending him notices demanding payment of the loan's EMIs. Feeling trapped, he approached the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police for help. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Woman Forced To Strip on Video Call for ‘Body Verification’, Duped of Nearly INR 1.80 Lakh.

The police have now launched an investigation into the case, with a focus on tracking down the perpetrators behind the scam. In a statement, a CEN police officer warned the public about the rising trend of "digital arrest" scams, urging anyone experiencing similar fraud to report it immediately.

