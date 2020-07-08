Ladakh, July 8: The disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed on Wednesday at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 km, according to Indian Army Sources.

The disengagement exercise launched on Monday came a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, respectively, held a detailed phone conversation where they agreed on the “earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity”. NSA Ajit Doval, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi Held Talks, Agreed On Disengagement Along LAC: MEA.

Disengagement Between Troops of India & China Completed Today:

The dialogue between Doval and Yi was held on Sunday and was conducted over a video call, the MEA. The talks were held in a "cordial and forward-looking manner", with both sides agreeing to complete the disengagement in Galwan Valley. Last month, 20 India soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. This resulted in an increase in tension between both countries.

