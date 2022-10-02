Gurdaspur, October 2: In yet another incident of a dog attack, a Pitbull attacked 12 people across five villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur, leaving them seriously injured. The dog covered around 15 km from Tango Shah village to Chuhan village, attacking people and few animals on its way. A retired army man killed the canine in self-defence.

According to Hindustan Times, the dog first bit two laborers near Tango Shah village. Later, the dog attacked Dilip Kumar (60) sitting at his residence. Dilip’s brother saved his life by dragging him inside the gate from the street. Dog Attack in Kanpur: Pitbull Bites Cow, Owner Frees Bovine From Jaws of Canine After a Lot of Struggles (Video)

After which, it cut off the leg of a person identified as Baldev Raj. From there, Pitbull ran towards Gharota Road and reached a brick kiln after killing many animals on the way. Pitbull Attack Aftermath: Terrified Dog Owners in Lucknow Want To Abandon This Breed

The dog then attacked Ramnath, a Nepali watchman of a kiln. Ramnath was saved by two street dogs. The pitbull ran to Chhani village and bit Mangal Singh, who was sleeping there. At 5 am, the pitbull reached another village and attacked and injured morning walkers.

Pitbull then ran towards Chuhan village and attacked a retired armyman, Captain Shakti Singh, who was walking in the fields and badly injured his arm. But he grabbed both the ears of the dog and put a rod in his mouth. Meanwhile, some people of the village also came forward to rescue Singh and killed the dog. Those injured in the pitbull attack have been admitted to the Dinanagar and Gurdaspur civil hospital.

