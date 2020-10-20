Kolkata, October 19: Kolkata puja forum will seek review of Calcutta High Court's "pandal are no-entry zones for visitors" order on Tuesday, according to an NDTV report. The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that no visitors will be allowed at Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. Only organisers will be allowed to enter Durga Puja pandals, the Calcutta High Court further ordered. The court also said only 25 big pandals and 15 small ones will be set up in view of the coronavirus outbreak

The community Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata said on Monday that they are staring at huge financial losses after the Calcutta High Court order in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Durga Puja 2020 in West Bengal: Pandals No-Entry Zones For Visitors, Only Organisers Allowed, Orders Calcutta High Court.

The high court order comes amid red flags being raised by medical experts and epidemiologists about a possible exponential spread of the pandemic in West Bengal after the reckless celebration of Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival. Photos of crowded market places in Kolkata and people not following safety precautions amid the pandemic have been going viral on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).