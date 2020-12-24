Kohima, December 24: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Ritcher scale was reported in the northeastern state of Nagaland on Thursday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the strong quake hit Mokokchung region. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the 4.6 magnitude quake was located in Myanmar, 217 kilometres east-southeast of Mokokchung in Nagaland.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake. The quake was located at a depth of 100 kms. Several reports claim that the quake struck at 1:39 pm today in Myanmar and its tremors were felt in Nagaland as well. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence. Here's the tweet: Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 13:39:52 IST, Lat: 25.58 & Long: 96.53, Depth: 100 Km ,Location: 217km ESE of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India for more information https://t.co/5vwJ1c5k77 pic.twitter.com/w7XC8V2jBh — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 24, 2020 The North Eastern States of India usually witness high seismicity due to the collision tectonics between the Indian plate and the Eurasian plate in the north and subduction tectonics along the Indo-Myanmar range (IMR) in the east. Together, these two zones cover 28.2 % of India's geographical area.

