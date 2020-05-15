Ensure That Migrant Workers Don't Have to Walk Back Home, Help Them Avail Buses And Shramik Special Trains: Centre to States

Migrant workers (Representational Image | Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: The Centre on Friday asked states to ensure that migrant workers don't have to walk on roads while returning to their homes during the nationwide lockdown. In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and union territories have been asked to provide shelter, food and transportation facility to migrant labourers who are trying to reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown. Supreme Court Says It Can’t Stop Migrant Workers From Walking on Roads, Dismisses Plea Seeking Free Transportation for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"Movement of migrant workers on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks is still being noticed in different parts of the country. If migrant workers are found walking on roads, they should be taken to nearby shelters, provided food and water," the government said. It asked states and UTs to facilitate migrant workers to take Shramik Special trains and buses to their native places. Supreme Court Puts On Hold MHA Circular on Full Payment of Wages During Lockdown.

Ensure No Movement of Migrant Workers on Roads During Lockdown: Centre to States

MHA to States: Ensure #MigrantWorkers don't have to walk back home, as GoI is running buses & over 100 #ShramikSpecials daily to facilitate their journey. People need to be made aware about these arrangments & counselled by States to not travel on foot#COVID19#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Aaf2ygMfqb — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 15, 2020

"It is responsibility of states to facilitate movement of stranded migrant workers who are willing to go to their home states. States/UTs should widely disseminate the arrangments for travel in special buses/Sharmik Special trains amongst the migrant workers and persuade/counsel them that they should not be walking when they can travel in buses/trains," the government said.

The Indian Railways is running Shramik Special trains for transportation of migrant workers who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown. According to the Indian Railways, it has ferried more than 11.5 lakh stranded people since May 1 in over 999 Shramik Special trains. Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday took to Twitter and wrote, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 1,000 Shramik Special trains have been approved for ferrying migrant workers to their homes."