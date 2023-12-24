New Delhi, December 24: A forger here fell into the hands of vigilant law enforcement due to a minor error -- a spelling mistake -- on the fake passport. It is said that "Nakal ke liye akal zaruri hai", meaning one needs brains even for cheating. Manjot Singh learnt this the hard way. Singh, an Indian National, arrived at the Delhi Airport by an Air India flight from Bangkok in the intervening night of December 21 and 22. He looked confident and walked up straight for immigration clearance.

When he showed his passport, the alert immigration official caught something unusual. It was the Malaysian immigration stamp on page 6 and dated May 22, 2022 which was a cause of concern. The word 'from' in the stamp was written as 'fram' -- confirming it to be fake and a work of an amateur. The passport issue date was December 28, 2022, countering the date of Malaysian immigration stamp and further affirming the law enforcement doubts. Fake Passport Racket Might Be Spread Across Different Government Departments, Says CBI

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, on the intervening night of December 21 and 22, Manjot Singh, a resident of Patiala (Punjab) arrived from Bangkok at the IGI airport terminal-3 and produced his passport for arrival immigration clearance. “While checking his passport during immigration clearance, it was noticed that the presented passport was issued on December 28, 2022 whereas one exit stamp of Malaysian immigration dated May 22, 2022,” read the FIR registered at IGI police station. Interpol Issues Red Notice for 19-Year-Old Haryana Gangster Yogesh Kadian Who Fled India on Fake Passport

“Spelling of 'From' as 'Fram' in the arrival immigration date April 26, 2023 was found affixed on page no. 6 of his passport indicating these stamps as fake. This pax cheated Indian immigration by travelling on a document having fake immigration stamps; therefore, a case under the relevant sections of the law may be registered against him,” read the FIR. Meanwhile, Singh has been booked under section of the Passport Act 12 and police have initiated a probe.

