Five Horses Suffering From Glanders Euthanised in Mahisagar District of Gujarat to Contain Spread of Bacterial Disease

Mahisagar, March 14: Five horses in Santrampur area of Gujarat’s Mahisagar district were euthanised and buried after they tested positive for the dreaded glanders disease on Friday. Meanwhile, the test result of one more horse is still awaited. The disease was initially diagnosed in one of the horses of Abdulsattar Pathan, a resident of Santrampur. Healthy Dog Euthanised in Virginia So That The Pet Could Be Buried With Her Owner.

According to a report published in The Times of India, after the horse took ill earlier this month, he was taken to Santrampur veterinary hospital. Later, the animal was taken for treatment to Anand district. Supreme Court's Euthanasia Verdict: Here are 5 Different Types of Euthanasia You didn't Know About.

The horse showed symptoms of glanders and it died during the treatment. After that, samples of other horses of the same stable were taken for testing. The five horses were tested positive for the disease. The decision to euthanise the horses was taken on Thursday evening after necessary clearances from top officials of the animal husbandry department.

Officials identified an isolated place to bury the horses. However, residents of the area gathered at the site and objected to the officials. As per the report, they even roughed up some of the officials. They had to be taken to the Santrampur referral hospital for treatment.

“The procedure to be followed in case of the disease is clearly laid out. Some misinformation spread regarding the disposal of the dead horses. We are trying to convince the people,” reported the media house quoting Mahisagar district development officer Neha Kumari as saying. The officials are also conducting tests on donkeys, horses and mules in the area as a precautionary measure.

Glanders is a contagious zoonotic infectious disease that occurs primarily in horses, mules, and donkeys. It can be contracted by other animals, such as dogs, cats, goats and humans. It is caused by infection with the bacterium Burkholderia mallei