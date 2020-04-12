From Essential Services to Medical, Here Is The List of Things You Can Get Curfew E-Pass For Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 12: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Centre is likely to extend the lockdown in the country. Several state governments had already extended the shutdown till April 30. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the government allows movement of people in case of emergency or to carry out essential duties. For this, the citizens have to apply for e-passes or curfew passes. Dharavi Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day, COVID-19 Count Reaches 43 in Asia's Biggest Slum; Death Toll Mounts to 4.

People can obtain these e-passes through police websites of their respective states. A curfew pass would help individuals travel without any hassle during the COVID-19 lockdown. Police have urged essential service providers, including owners of grocery shops, chemists to visit websites for getting a pass. The respective police department can then verify and approve e-Pass. The online verification eliminates the need to physically visit the Police Station or traffic branch.

During this lockdown, all government offices of top utility would remain accessible. Emergency services including police, hospital and fire brigade services would also remain available. Doctors' clinic would also be allowed to remain open to address the emergency needs of the people. The government also said grocery shops, milk supplies, medical stores, PDS ration shops would remain open. Banks, ATMs and insurance services would also function. Media officers will are also permitted to operate. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

Here is The List of Essential Services:

Bank/Finance/ATM

Cable TV

LPG Gas Delivery

Telecommunication

Ration/Groceries/Food

Petrol Pump

Press (Media/Reporters)

Dairy

Government Officials

Medical workers (Hospitals/Pharmacy Shop)

Screenshot of a Form Required to Fill to Obtain E-Pass:

List of essential services for which individuals can obtain e-pass (Photo Credits: File Image)

Though several state governments have extended the lockdown for two more weeks till April 30, yet there is no official announcement has been made by the Centre regarding the extension of the shutdown. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the lockdown extension after the meeting with chief ministers of the states. PM Modi on March 24 announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The national lockdown will end on April 14.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 8,447, while the death toll also mounted to 273. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, where over 1,700 people contracted the virus.