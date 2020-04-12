Dharavi Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day, COVID-19 Count Reaches 43 in Asia's Biggest Slum; Death Toll Mounts to 4

Dharavi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 12: Dharavi in Mumbai reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Till now, 43 people have been tested positive from Mumbai’s Dharavi, 12 days after the first COVID-19 case was reported from Asia’s biggest slum. Out of the 15 cases which were reported on Sunday, nine were of a high-risk contact of a person who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier. Four people also lost their lives in Dharavi due to the deadly virus. Dharavi in Mumbai Registers Fourth Coronavirus Death in Last Two Weeks, BMC Identifies Victim as 80-Year-Old Man.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now begun door-to-door screening for coronavirus in Dharavi, reported India Today. The civic body has also imported micro-shield surface sanitizer from New Zealand to sanitise the area. Disinfectants were also sprayed with the help of drones. Mumbai police are tracing the violators of coronavirus lockdown by using drones. Mumbai: BMC Moves 50-60 Non-Coronavirus Patients From KEM Hospital to Makeshift Facility Under Hindmata Flyover, Pictures And Videos Show Distressing Story.

On Saturday, an 80-year-old man died at Kasturba Hospital, leading to the number of coronavirus victims in Dharavi to four. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. In this western state, 1,761 people have contracted coronavirus so far. A total of 127 deaths were also reported in Maharashtra. In Mumbai alone, over 1,100 people have been found infected with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 8,447 on Sunday. The death toll also increased to 273. Over 700 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.