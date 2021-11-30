Ghaziabad, November 30: A differently-abled man was allegedly murdered by his friends after he objected to their casteist abuses in Ghaziabad. The accused allegedly smothered the man and stabbed him to death with a pair of scissors in Ghaziabad on November 21. Tamil Nadu: 21-Year-Old Youth Killed at De-Addiction Centre in Red Hills, 4 Arrested

According to a report in the Times Of India, three of the accused have been arrested by the police while one is still at large.

The incident took place in Harbans Nagar Colony on November 21 when the victim was having a party with his friends.

During their conversation, the accused had thrown casteist abuses on him to which he opposed.

According to Circle officer (city-1) Avinash Kumar, the accused smothered the man and stabbed him to death before setting the body ablaze. The victim's brothers grew worried when they were unable to locate him.

On Friday night, when they found a skeleton and burnt clothes in a vacant plot ,they identified him by clothes. They approached the cops soon after. Pune: 26-Year-Old Transgender Killed Over Territorial Dispute

To hide his identity, the accused had burnt the body on a heap of garbage by putting fuel cakes on it, the officer said.

Police are trying to ascertain his identity by a DNA test.

Though the police have arrested three accused, one is still at large. Further investigation into this incident is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).