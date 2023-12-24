Mumbai, December 24: The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has invited applications from candidates for Scale I Officers posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of GICRE at gicre.in. The GIC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 85 posts in the organisation.

The registration process for GIC Recruitment 2023 began on Saturday, December 23. The last date to submit the application form is January 12, 2024. The 85 vacancies include openings for various posts such as General, Statistics, Economics, HR, Engineering, IT, Insurance, Medical, Geophysicist, etc. AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 119 Junior and Senior Assistant Posts, Know How to Apply at aai.aero.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned pots can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. As per the official notification, the selection process will comprise of shortlisting of the candidates based on Online Tests, performance in Group Discussions, interviews, and medical examinations.

Candidates must note that the total marks for the Online Test, Group Discussion, and Interview will be 200. To apply for GIC Recruitment 2023, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, PH, Female candidates, and employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies have been exempted from paying the application fees. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

