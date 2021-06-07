Bareilly, June 7: In a bizarre incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly tried to end her life by jumping off the second floor of her house after her marriage was called off. Reports inform that the 19-year-old took this extreme step after she got to know about the last-minute cancellation of her marriage a day before the scheduled date. The incident was reported from the Premnagar area of Bareilly.

According to a report by TOI, the girl’s family claimed that the marriage was called off as the family could not arrange for the dowry. The groom’s family had demanded dowry from the would-be bride’s family. As per details by Police, the girl is stable now but has sustained multiple fractures. Bareilly Dalit Girl Gangrape Case: Three Accused Arrested By Police After Encounter; 4 Suspects Absconding.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police launched a probe into the matter. The TOI report adds that a complaint was lodged at Premnagar police station by the girl's family. During the investigation, when the cops spoke to the groom’s family, his father claimed that their son is less than 21 years old and they had only postponed the marriage. However, no dowry angle was mentioned by the groom’s family.

Giving details about the incident, the report quotes Avnish Yadav, SHO, Premnagar police station saying that the match was fixed in a hurry. The official added that the groom’s family postponed the marriage as he was underage. Both the families have been called by the Police on Monday to settle the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).