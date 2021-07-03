Panaji, July 3: The Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Saturday started its probe into the suicide of three persons from a family on Tuesday.

"We were handed over the responsibility of the probe by the South Goa district police. We have now begun our investigation," a Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

Three persons -- Hulgappa Ambigera (35), his spouse Devamma (28), and his brother Gangappa (29) -- had allegedly committed suidide after returning to their house in Zuarinagar in South Goa district from the Verna police station on Tuesday.

The trio had been summoned to the police station in connection with a theft case filed against Devamma by the owner of a house, where she was working as a maid.

However, a suicide note left behind at the scene of the crime said that they were being harassed by their extended family members in Karnataka, according to the police.

