Mumbai, August 27: The FairGlow brand would, in the near future, no longer carry the prefix of "fair" as the manufacturing giant has decided to rename it. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which produces a range of soas, handwash and other hygiene products under the FairGlow brand, announced that it would be dropping the word "fair".

The move comes days after Godrej's business rival Hindustan Unilever axed the word "fair" from its notable product "Fair & Lovely" - a skin tone enriching cream. Glow & Lovely was given the new name to the product which continues to be part of the retail shelves.

Cosmetic companies across the world are moving towards dropping the word fair in a bid to address the issue of inadvertent racism. This was triggered after the worldwide protests against racism after the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in United States' Minnesota in May this year.

According to analysts in the Indian cosmetic market, the decision taken by Godren and HU assumes significance. Both the companies are rejigging names of brands which have widely penetrated in the domestic market under their prevalent names.

Reports citing data claim that FairGlow contributes to nearly 26 percent of the global earnings of GPCL. Company officials, while speaking to reporters, confirmed that a firm decision was taken to change the name in the next few days in order to prevent themselves against the allegation of inadvertently promoting racism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).