Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, praised Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency, calling it a powerful portrayal of history. The actress, who also directed the movie, visited Gadkari’s residence in Nagpur, where they shared breakfast and discussed the film. Gadkari wrote on social media, "Famous actress and Loksabha MP Kangana Ranaut ji visited Nagpur residence today." Later, Kangana joined Gadkari for a special screening of Emergency on January 12 in Nagpur. The film, also featuring Anupam Kher, delves into the events of the 1975 Emergency in India. Gadkari lauded Kangana’s efforts in bringing the story to life, expressing his admiration for her work both as an actress and director. ‘Emergency’ Movie: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening of Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher’s Film in Nagpur (See Pics).

Nitin Gadkari and Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Gadkari (@gadkari.nitin)

Nitin Gadkari's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Gadkari (@gadkari.nitin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)