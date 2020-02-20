Greater Noida: Suspected to be 'NRC Surveyors', UP Govt Employees Held Hostage in Chholas Village

People lined up in queue to get documents updated | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 20: With panic over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) gripping several parts of the country, an incident of illegal confinement of state officials was reported in Uttar Pradesh. The team of five-six persons - all state government employees - were allegedly held hostage by 40-odd residents in Chholas village of Greater Noida. Meerut: Polio Vaccination Team Mistaken For NPR Enumerators, Beaten Up and Held Hostage.

The officials were conducting an economic survey on Tuesday, as part of the central scheme, said police officials. However, the apprehensive villagers suspected them to be "NRC surveyors". They were released from illegal confinement only after a team of police officials arrived at the site, after being alarmed about the incident.

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar range, the economic survey was being conducted by Raj Singh - a village-level entrepreneur. They wanted to ascertain the impact of economic activities in areas where the internet facility is less than optimal, another official added.

A "particular section of the local community", said the DCP, turned suspicious of the reason behind the survey. They asked the officials whether the information would be used in conducting the NRC exercise. After an argument broke out, the officials were held hostage by the enraged locals.

The police, however, ruled out assault against the surveyors. A case has been filed at the Jarcha police station against one known and 40 unknown officials under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 506 (intimidation), 353 (assault), 323 (causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

The main accused was identified as Jawed, who had recently returned from Delhi to his village. As per the preliminary probe, police found that he had raised an alarm in the village when the economic survey was underway. Nearly 40 people were rallied by him to confine the officials and stopping them from carrying out the survey.

The incident comes days after officials conducting a polio vaccination drive in neighbouring Meerut district were allegedly assaulted after being suspected to be NRC surveyors. Similarly, an anganwadi worker was also attacked in Kerala for carrying out census work.