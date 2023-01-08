Surat, January 8: The principal of a government primary school was detained by Dharampur police station on Saturday for allegedly thrashing students with sticks for coming late. At least seven students were thrashed on Friday as they reached school after the prayer had started.

According to a report in TOI, Valsad superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Jhala visited Dharampur police station considering the seriousness of the incident. Samragni Manat, principal of Khadki Primary School has been detained and after preliminary investigation and Covid-19 test, she will be arrested. Kerala: 11 Women Arrested for Beating Up Man Accused of Circulating Morphed Photos on Social Media in Chalakkudy

The students complained about pain to their parents on Saturday, after which they were taken to Pingalbari primary health centre. The PHC alerted police about the incident. The complaint was lodged by the father of a girl student. Mumbai Shocker: School Librarian Sexually Assaults Minor Student on Pretext of Teaching Her Sanskrit, Arrested

The students complained of pain in hips, legs and hands. They told the doctor that the principal used a stick to hit them.

Police said that the students live in a hostel near the school. On Friday, they reached the school after the prayer had started. Upset over their irregularity, the principal hit them. The principal was upset as the students reached late regularly and she hit them. The doctor at PHC have confirmed the injury after examination.

Police believed that since the students live in a hostel, they did not inform their parents about the assault immediately and complained them on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.

