Gurugram, February 15: Photos of a government school principal thrashing students with stick and giving them other harsh punishments at the school gate in Gurugram went viral on social media. The incident happened at Sohna's Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School and was captured on camera by someone.

The school management and the education department are silent on the matter. Sources said that the principal got angry over some issue after which he took some students to the main gate of the school and made them stand in a line and answer questions. Later, he thrashed them with stick. Navi Mumbai: Coaching Class Teacher Beats Up 14-Year-Old Student in Ghansoli for Mistakes in Mathematics Homework; Case Registered.

The main gate of the school opens towards the Sohna market. When the principal was beating the students, someone clicked photos, which later went viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2024 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).