The Supreme Court today heard an appeal challenging the order of Allahabad high court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for right to worship.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case Latest Updates:

The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi matter tomorrow. The apex court has stayed proceedings in lower courts, which effectively means the Varanasi court, which was due to hear the matter today after the official survey report was submitted, will not hear the case today. Gyanvapi Masjid Survey: Varanasi Court Sacks Advocate Commissioner, Grants Survey Team 2 More Days To File Report

Court commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the survey report in the Gyanvapi case before the court. The report is in a sealed cover and it has been presented in the court of Ravi Kumar Diwakar. Meanwhile, sources said the report mentions ‘Hindu engravings, idols and symbols’ found in the mosque.

The apex court had earlier ordered authorities to secure the site in the complex where a Shivling was claimed to have been found, and allowed people to offer prayers at the mosque without restrictions. However, an official of the management committee said, “The faithful are not able to do wazu because the area where water is available through taps has been sealed. We have requested the namazis to do wazu at home before coming to the mosque.”

Advocate Vishnu Jain representing Hindu petitioners Wednesday told reporters in Delhi that they have sought time from the Varanasi court as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and "we need to place every document on the records". "So, simultaneously two proceedings can't go on." Gyanvapi Mosque Row: AIMPLB Asks Centre, State Govts to Clarify Stand on Targeting of Muslims' Places of Worship

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has arrested the Gujarat state spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Danish Qureshi, for allegedly posting a controversial statement on social media regarding the Gyanvapi mosque row on Wednesday.

