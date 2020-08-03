Shimla, August 3: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday launched ‘Assistance to Gaushala/Cow Sanctuary Scheme’. Under this scheme, the state government will provide Rs 500 per cow per month to ll gausadans, gaushalas or cow sanctuaries. However, to get benefitted, a gaushala should have 30 or more cattle's as maintenance allowance.

Informing about the launch, State Information Department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur today launched ‘Assistance to Gaushala/Cow Sanctuary Scheme’ under which Rs 500 per cow per month would be provided to all gausadans/gaushalas/ cow sanctuaries having 30 or more cattle's as maintenance allowance." Himachal Pradesh Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till August 31, Removes Night Curfew

Here's what State Information Department said:

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur today launched ‘Assistance to Gaushala/Cow Sanctuary Scheme’ under which Rs 500 per cow per month would be provided to all gausadans/gaushalas/ cow sanctuaries having 30 or more cattle's as maintenance allowance: State government — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Earlier on July, HP Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kunwar had said the ruling dispensation has decided to make the state DEstitute animal free by March 2021. For this, cow sanctuaries will be established in 11 districts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).