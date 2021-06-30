New Delhi, June 30: Amid demands of postponing the ICAI CA exams 2021, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to provide an "opt-out" option to candidates appearing for the ICAI CA exams 2021 if they face any COVID-19 related issues. The top court also directed the ICAI to do away with the requirement of submitting an RT-PCR certificate for availing "opt-out" option. With this, aspirants are now allowed to carry forward their May 2021 exam, which is to be held in July due to COVID-19 related issues. However, aspirants are required to submit medical certificates. CA Exams 2020 Latest Update: ICAI Provides ‘Opt-Out’ Option for July Exams, Unimpressed Students Flood Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes.

"We make it clear that the candidate need not produce RTPCR report if medical certificate issued by registered medical practitioners for his family members is produced along with request for opting out," reported Live Law quoting the court order. The apex court also expressed dissatisfaction over the ICAI's policy of not providing "opt-out" option if there is the last-minute change of exam centre is within the same city. ICAI CA Exams 2021 Update: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Releases Notification Regarding 'Opt-Out' Option; Check Details Here.

The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose on Wednesday heard three petitions related to the CA exams. Notably, candidates who will get affected by the deadly virus during the exam can avail "opt-out" option. According to the order, the candidates can appear in exams to be held in November. They can also take up backup exams as per rules.

On Tuesday, the top court refused to postpone the CA exams. The top court had said that it favours in-person CA exams and refrained from passing any direction to postpone the schedule commencing on July 5. The top court had also asked ICAI to come up with a policy where a competent authority can issue a certificate explaining why a COVID-19 positive student cannot appear for the upcoming CA examination.

Notably, students were demanding the opt-out option amid fears of the third COVID-19 wave. A plea was also filed in the Supreme Court earlier this month. The petition was filed by 22 candidates appearing for the exam. The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).