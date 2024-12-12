Srikakulam, December 12: An 18-year-old Civil Engineering student from IIIT-Srikakulam allegedly died by suicide early on Thursday, a police official said.

Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police KV Maheshwar Reddy stated that the student from Prakasam district jumped from the third floor of the hostel building. Suicide in RTC Bus: Man Hangs Himself on Bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati; Disturbing Videos Surface.

"The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, and he was immediately rushed to a hospital by students and staff," Reddy told PTI. Despite efforts, the student succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under BNSS Section 194. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suicide may be linked to a love affair, police added. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Law Student Sexually Assaulted by Her Classmates Including Boyfriend in Visakhapatnam, Victim Saved by Father While Trying To Die by Suicide; Accused Arrested.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.