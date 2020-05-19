Increase Number of Buses, Coordinate With Ministry of Railways For Trains to Transport Migrants Workers: Centre to States

Migrant workers (Representational Image | Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 19: The Centre on Tuesday suggested steps to states and union territories to "mitigate the distress of migrant workers" who are struggling to reach their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown. In a letter to chief secretaries to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that states, in coordination with the Ministry of Railways, can seek more special trains for transportation of stranded migrants.

"For routes where the migrants are known to be already travelling on foot, arrangement could be made by the state. District authorities may guide workers moving on foot to designated rest places, nearby bus terminals or railway stations by arranging transportation," Ajay Bhalla said, suggesting states/UTs to increase the number of buses for transporting migrants. He further asked states to ensure that no migrant worker walks on the road or railway tracks.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's Letter to Chief Secretaries of States/UTs:

Home Secy Ajay Bhalla writes to Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to "mitigate the distress of migrant workers", suggests a number of measures to be implemented incl. operation of more special trains by proactive coordination between states and Railways ministry: MHA pic.twitter.com/iQEkXhlPYQ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

"District authorities may be directed to request Ministry of Railways for running trains, where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach his destination," Bhalla said. The Chief Secretary had last week also wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks.