New Delhi, November 4: A day after Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day spike in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a third wave has hit the national capital. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal said the residents of Delhi should not panic, adding that he was constantly monitoring the situation. He will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.

"I want to inform the public that Delhi is reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past few days. I would call this a third wave of the pandemic in the city because in the end of September and the beginning of October, daily Covid-19 cases had started to drop below 3,000," CM Kejriwal was quoted as saying. Delhi recorded 6,725 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far.

The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on October 30, when 5,891 new cases were recorded. The Chief Minister assured that there are enough beds in Delhi to treat COVID-19 patients. "At present, there is no scarcity of Covid-19 beds in Delhi. There is no scarcity of any form of health infrastructure in the national capital," he said. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 83 Lakh-Mark After 46,254 More People Test Positive; COVD-19 Tally Reaches 83,13,877, Death Toll Mounts to 1,23,611.

"It has come to our notice that in big private hospitals, only a few ICU beds with ventilators are lying vacant. The issue will be resolved in a day or two once the Supreme Court vacates the stay by the Delhi High Court," Kejriwal said. The High Court had stayed the Delhi government's order of reserving 80% of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals.

COVID-19 Count in Delhi:

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the tally of COVID-19 cases touched 4,03,096 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 6,652 with 48 fresh fatalities. The number of positive cases stands at 36,375. So far, 3,60,069 people have recovered from the infection.

