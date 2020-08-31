New Delhi, August 31: The selected candidates of the National Defence Academy (NDA)-144 course can be asked by the Indian Army to report at the institution anytime after October 1, reported NDTV. The Indian Army also asked the candidates to follow proper COVID-19 precautions. The NDA-144 and Naval Academy's (NA) 106th course were scheduled to commence on July 2, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it has been postponed. Indian Army Refutes Social Media Posts Claiming Large Gatherings Organised at Certain Military Stations on Independence Day 2020.

"NDA-144 reporting dates for candidates is likely any time after October 1 20 with reduced joining time after declaration of UPSC results. Potential successful candidates to ensure COVID-19 precautions as mandated," reported the media house citing the notification of the Indian Army. It also asked the NDA-144 and NA-106 to submit self-attested copies of mark sheet and certificates. Indian Army Refutes Media Reports of Postponement of Recruitment Process Till 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the examination for NDA-144 and NA-106 courses in November, and the result was declared in December. Meanwhile, the exam for 145th and 146th course in NDA and 107th and 108th course in NA will be held on September 6, 2020. Generally, exams for admission into NDA are held twice a year in April and September. However, this year, due to coronavirus, both the exams are taking place on the same date.

