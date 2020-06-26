Sonipat, June 25: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing on a highway in Haryana on Friday. According to news agency ANI, IAF's Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing on a highway in Haryana's Sonepat district. It remains unclear why the chopper had to make emergency landing. There was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident.

On June 21, Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area. All passengers and crew onboard the chopper were safe. "The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land," sources had told ANI. The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute with China and after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

IAF Helicopter Cheetah Makes Emergency Landing on Sonepat Highway:

In April, another Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The helicopter was headed to Chandigarh with medical samples made an emergency landing on Outer Ring Road, after facing a technical snag. The chopper was proceeding from Hindon to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh.

