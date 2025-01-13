Mumbai, January 13: As the US braces for one of its most highly anticipated swearing-in ceremonies, President-elect Donald Trump is poised to take the oath of office on January 20, succeeding President Joe Biden. Donations for the grand Make America Great Again (MAGA) event have been pouring in. but before that, let's know, What is the oath of Office for the President? What are the exact words?

Inauguration Day is held every four years on January 20 or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday. The ceremony takes place at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The next presidential inauguration is set for January 20, 2025. Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Date, Time, Venue: When and Where US President-Elect Will Take Oath? Know All About Inauguration Day of 47th President of the United States.

What Is the Oath of Office for the President?

The Oath of Office for the President of the United States holds significant constitutional weight as it marks the official commencement of a president's term. This solemn pledge is a commitment to faithfully execute the duties of the office and uphold the principles enshrined in the Constitution. The oath serves as a reminder of the president’s responsibility to protect the nation's democratic values, ensuring that the officeholder remains dedicated to preserving the rights and freedoms of all Americans. What Is Inauguration Day 2025? Why Does Inauguration Day Fall on January 20? All About the Swearing-In of US President-Elect Donald Trump.

What Are the Exact Words?

The exact words recited by the president-elect during the presidential oath of office, according to Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution, are:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Who Administers the Oath of Office to the President?

The Oath of Office for the President of the United States is administered by the Chief Justice of the United States. This solemn moment marks the official beginning of the President's term in office. The Chief Justice, as the head of the judiciary, holds the responsibility of guiding the President through this historic pledge, ensuring they commit to upholding and defending the Constitution of the United States.

