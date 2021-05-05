Amaravati, May 5: The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to launch construction for its ambitious housing for the poor scheme - Jagananna Colonies - from next month.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies will start from June 1. Under the programme to be implemented in two phases, around 28.30 lakh houses are to be constructed on YSR Jagananna layouts across the state. During a review meeting held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the groundwork by May 25.

He insisted that the works should not be held up by the Covid curfew, and construction activities should be held from 6 am to 12 noon, adding that water and electricity facilities should be provided in the colonies immediately as they are important to start construction work.

He said the construction of these houses during the pandemic will contribute to economic growth as workers will get work and also business transactions will continue due to the purchase of steel, cement and other materials.

The Chief Minister is planning to approach the Central government for additional funds for the housing project as the houses are being constructed on a large scale.

Officials said that after the construction work begins in June, the basements will be completed by September, walls will be built by December and the houses will be completed by June 2022.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.

