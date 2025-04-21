Jaipur, April 21: A teenage girl and her uncle's attempts to save her father from killing himself went in vain when all three were run over by a train in the Jagatpura area, police here said on Monday. Upset over a domestic dispute, Sumit Sain (40) went and sat on the railway tracks near the CBI Gate crossing on Sunday, with the intention of committing suicide. He made a video call to a relative and informed him of his plan, even showing the railway tracks in the background. Before the relative could extract more information, he disconnected the call, according to the police. Amritsar Horror: Petrol Pump Employee Shot Dead by Armed Robbers During Robbery Attempt in Punjab, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Following this, the relative called Sumit's daughter Nisha (15) and his elder brother Ganesh Sain (44). They located Sumit near the crossing and tried to convince him to move away, police said. As they tried to pull him to safety, the approaching Haridwar Mail struck all three, killing them on the spot, police added. ‘Lucky Escape’: Car Narrowly Escapes Disaster as Concrete Beam Falls from Under-Construction Flyover in Mira Road Near Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

All three were residents of Jai Ambe Nagar in the Khoh Nagorian police station area and lived in a rented house. The loco pilot of the Haridwar Mail immediately informed the railway control room about the incident. Police teams from Ramnagariya and Khoh Nagorian stations, led by DCP East Tejaswini Gautam, reached the spot, they said. The family was identified through a broken mobile phone found at the scene. The bodies were sent to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital, they added.