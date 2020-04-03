Jammu And Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet Services to Continue in Valley Till April 15, Says Govt

People in Jammu and Kashmir using internet | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 3: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the 2G mobile internet services in the newly formed Union Territory till April 15, 2020. The new relaxation will be applicable on post-paid verified pre-paid sim cards. The new circular comes amidst the coronavirus lockdown in place.

Though the reason for the extention of the 2G mobile internet services for all mobiles -- verified -- have not been disclosed as of yet, sources claim that the latest move by the Jammu and Kashmir administration might be due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the previous order on March 26, the admintration had said that internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only in connection with mobile data services. High-Speed Internet Ban Will Continue in Jammu And Kashmir, Says Administration.

2G mobile internet services (on post-paid & verified pre-paid sim cards) extended in the Union Territory till April 15th, 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Government

A week ago, reports arrived that the Union territory administration had decided to continue the ban on high-speed internet across the Union Territory. An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government of J&K, said the decision was taken while "taking note of the overall security situation in the UT of J&K and the latest report of the law enforcement agencies."