New Delhi, February 13: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the government over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that for peace and trust it is necessary to listen to the common people and not "crush their rights under the bulldozer".

Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their concerns against the drive and demanded an immediate end to it.

The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across Jammu and Kashmir after the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from the state land on January 7.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that atrocities are being committed on the people demanding restoration of their constitutional rights in Ladakh. "In Kashmir, without paying heed to what the common people are saying, their houses are being bulldozed," the Congress general secretary claimed.

"A country is made of people. For peace and trust, it is necessary to listen to the common people and not crush their rights under the bulldozer," Gandhi said. She also tagged screenshots of various media reports on the eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir.