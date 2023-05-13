Bhubaneswar, May 13: The ruling BJD in Odisha retained the Jharsuguda assembly seat on Saturday, as its candidate Dipali Das defeated her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes, an election official said. Jharsuguda By-Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes for Odisha By-Poll Begins.

Das secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, while Tripathy bagged 58,477 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey came third with 4,496 votes, the Election Commission official said. Jharsuguda By-Election Result 2023 Latest News Update: BJD Candidate Dipali Das Leading Over BJP's Tankadhara Tripathy in Odisha Assembly Bypoll.

BJD’s Dipali Das Wins Odisha Bypoll

#WATCH | "This is a victory of the people of Jharsuguda, of those who loved my father, of the Chief Minister, of the people and BJD and of everyone associated with my father. This is a victory of Naba Das..," says Dipali Das, the BJD candidate & daughter of slain Odisha minister… https://t.co/KZbfeCArxP pic.twitter.com/Cw7V5s9B4n — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Dipali is the daughter of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, whose assassination in January allegedly by a police officer necessitated the by-poll.

Naba Kishore Das had won the seat by a margin of 45,740 votes in the 2019 general elections.