Navi Mumbai, January 3: A shocking incident of double murder has come to light from Navi Mumbai, where two 19-year-old men allegedly killed a mother-son duo in Kamothe. The alleged incident occurred on January 1. Police officials said that the accused, working as delivery agents, killed the man and his mother after the victim made sexual advances towards one of them during an overnight party.

It is also learned that the accused knew the deceased son, who worked with a courier company. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when police and fire brigade officials found the dead bodies of Jitendra Jaggi (45) and his mother, Geeta Jaggi (70), in their rental apartment in sector 6A in Kamothe on January 1. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Raped on Promise of Marriage in Panvel; 3 of Family Booked.

The bodies of the mother-son duo were found when police and fire brigade officials were attending a gas leakage call. In the beginning, they registered a case of accidental death but began a murder investigation after discovering injury and strangulation marks on the victims' bodies. The accused have been identified as Shubham Mahendra Narayani and Sanjyot Mahesh Dodke, both residents of the same area in Kamothe.

A police officer said that Narayani and Dhodke knew Jaggis and had visited their residence on December 31 to welcome the new year. During the investigation, cops came across CCTV footage which showed Narayani and Dodke arriving at the Jaggi residence at 11.57 PM on December 31 and leaving the next day at 7.12 AM. After tracing them, the police questioned them. Navi Mumbai: Mentally Disturbed Woman Climbs Up 35-Feet-High Sculpture in Vashi, Rescued by Police After Hour-Long Operation (Watch Video).

Officials said that the mother-son duo were killed between 5.07 AM and 7.12 AM after the latter made sexual advances at one of the two accused. Narayani attacked Jaggi and hit him on the head with an extension board, while Dhodke went to strangulate Jaggi's mother when she went inside the room upon hearing the commotion. Cops said the accused wanted to present the incident as an accident so they opened the valves of the gas stove.

