A mentally disturbed woman in her early 20s climbed a 35-foot-high sculpture at a traffic island in Vashi, Sector 17, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, creating a commotion by singing in an unusual dialect. The Vashi police, alerted by onlookers, managed to bring her down safely after an hour-long operation. Social service group SEAL Ashram has taken the woman under their care, aiming to reunite her with her family. “From her appearance, she seems educated but is likely from outside Maharashtra. Counseling will help determine her identity,” said SEAL social worker A. Jainamma. The woman appeared mentally unstable but had no visible injuries. SEAL Ashram, known for rescuing over 520 homeless individuals in 25 years, will provide further assistance. Police are investigating her background to identify her and reconnect her with her family. Sambhal Shocker: Woman Climbs Electric Pole to Stop Lineman from Cutting Her Power, Forces Him to Back Down (Watch Video).

Mentally Disturbed Woman Rescued After Climbing 35-Foot Sculpture in Navi Mumbai

