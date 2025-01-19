In an astonishing turn of events, a beggar in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was seen holding an iPhone 16 Pro Max, priced at INR 1.3 lakh. The discovery left onlookers in disbelief. When asked about the pricey phone, the beggar revealed that he had purchased it for INR 1.3 lakh using the money he had collected from begging. In a video that went viral, the beggar was seen casually explaining that he had gathered enough funds from his daily begging rounds to buy the high-end phone. When further questioned about how he managed to accumulate such a large amount, he simply responded, "I collected it by begging." Indore To Become Beggar-Free? People Giving Alms to Beggars To Face Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh’s Capital From January 1, 2025.

Beggar in Ajmer Stuns Locals with iPhone 16 Pro Max

भीख मांगने वाले के हाथ में डेढ़ लाख का आईफ़ोन देख हैरान हैं. भीख मांगने वाले के हाथ में दिखा iPhone 16 Pro Max है. दिलचस्प बात यह है कि इस युवक ने पैसे माँग माँग कर आईफ़ोन ख़रीदा है. pic.twitter.com/pPkxiI3clE — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 19, 2025

