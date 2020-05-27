Karnataka to Reopen Temples, Mosques And Churches From June 1 in Lockdown 5.0, Large Gatherings not to be Allowed

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 27: The Karnataka government has now decided to open religious places after the fourth phase of lockdown, which will end on May 31. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31st.” He has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission for the reopening of religious places, reported NDTV. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Yediyurappa with Kota Srinivas Poojari, the Minister for Muzrai on Tuesday. 'Seva Sindhu' E-Pass Mandatory for Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter Karnataka via Road, Rail and Air Travel; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Poojari told reporters that Karnataka government has decided to open temples from June 1 and a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) would be issued regarding this that have to be followed. However, the minister added that religious fairs and ceremonies would not be permitted. Religious places in the state have been closed since March 25, since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Karnataka Mandates 7-Day Institutional Quarantine For Air Passengers Arriving From Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat And Three Other States.

According to a report published in Times Now, prominent temples in Bengaluru will provide the online booking option. The minister said, “Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We'll make the necessary arrangements till May 31. Online Seva booking will start from tomorrow in 52 temples."

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, 2,283 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far. Forty-four people also lost their lives due to COVID-19. Till now, 748 people have recovered so far for the disease with a recovery rate of almost 30 percent.