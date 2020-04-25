Karnataka's BJP MLA Renukacharya Flouts Social Distancing Norms by Holding Meeting With ASHA Workers in Honnali, Video Goes Viral

Karnataka's BJP MLA Renukacharya. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 25: Amid the coronavirus lockdown in place, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Honnali -- MP Renukacharya -- on Wednesday flouted social distancing norms by holding a meeting with (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in her constituency. The video of the meeting has gone viral.

According to the video, the BJP legislator can be seen distributing ration kits to ASHA workers defying the COVIDS-19 social distancing norms. The MLA can bde seen sitting on stage and the ASHA workers are sitting on the floor. Some of them are wearing masks, while others can be seen without masks. The main attraction of the viral video is the no one can be seen following social distancing norms. Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP MLA RK Roja Breaks Lockdown Order, Triggers Row After She Walks Down Road as Villagers Shower Flower Petals; Watch Video.

Here's the viral video:

#WATCH Karnataka: Social distancing norms flouted as BJP MLA from Honnali, MP Renukacharya held a meeting of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Honnali of Davanagere District. (23.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/mPDzYG2PER — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Earlier, a similar video went viral when YSRCP MLA RK Roja on April 21 triggered a row after a video of her walking down a village road even as residents showered flower petals on her feet surfaced. The video was recorded in Nagari in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. According the video MLA Roja could be seen walking on the village road in her constituency. Though she can be seen wearing mask and gloves, people were lined up on either side of the road, bend down and threw flower petals at her feet. Even as the people were showering flower petals, MLA Roja didn't stop them. Instead she thanked the residents for the act.