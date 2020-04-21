Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP MLA RK Roja Breaks Lockdown Order, Triggers Row After She Walks Down Road as Villagers Shower Flower Petals; Watch Video

YSRCP MLA RK Roja breaks lockdown order. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Chittoor, April 21: Amid the coronavirus lockdown prevailing in the country till May 2, YSRCP MLA RK Roja on Tuesday triggered a row after a video of him walking down a village road even as residents showered flower petals on her feet surfaced. The video was recorded in Nagari in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

According the video MLA Roja could be seen walking on the village road in her constituency. Though she can be seen wearing mask and gloves, people were lined up on either side of the road, bend down and threw flower petals at her feet. Even as the people were showering flower petals, MLA Roja didn't stop them. Instead she thanked the residents for the act. Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks Nirmala Sitharaman Whether Rs 500 Under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana is Going to Needy People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown After Doordarshan Posts Videos.

A report published in The News Minute states that MLA Roja was later garlanded by the locals after she inaugurated a borewell. She even posed patiently for the photograph. Soon after the incident, the video went viral where people are accusing the MLA of showcasing feudal behaviour and had to face huge backlash.

Here's the viral video:

Bore inauguration program at Nagari. MLA Roja! Flowers, followers and no physical distancing. Won’t say anything more. #AndhraPradesh #COVIDIOTS inauguration in the time of lockdown. #CoronaPolitics pic.twitter.com/dHVHh8uifq — Revathi (@revathitweets) April 21, 2020

Though some supporters claim that local residents did this act voluntarily, while many complian that it was pre-planned. It is to be known that MLA Roja is the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). She is also considered a close aide to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.