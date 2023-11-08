Kochi, November 8: A right-wing vlogger has been booked for allegedly spreading hatred via social media in connection with the recent blast at a religious gathering that killed four people near here last week, police said on Wednesday. The objectionable campaign was allegedly made to connect People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani with the blast, they said.

Thrikkakkara police registered a case against Lasitha Palakkal, the vlogger and another person, R Sreeraj for their alleged defamatory social media posts against Madani, a prime accused in the Coimbatore blast case. Palakkal was already known for her alleged inflammatory posts and remarks on social media platforms. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: IED in Tiffin Box Used for Explosion, Terror Act Suspected After Multiple Bomb Blasts Rock Christian Prayer Meeting in Kalamassery.

A police officer said the case was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint of a PDP office-bearer. Cases under IPC Section 153A and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act were registered against the two persons, he said. IPC 153A refers to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Eight-Member NSG Team Being Sent From Delhi to Inquire About Explosion in Kalamassery.

As many as four persons were killed and over 50 injured during the multiple blasts at an international convention centre in Kalamassery, near this port city of Kerala on October 29. They had gathered for the final day of a three-day prayer meeting organised by the followers of Jehovah's Witnesses. A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts. The police later recorded his arrest.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had strongly condemned the shocking incident and warned of stringent action against those who tried to create communal division in society through their statements and via social media platforms.