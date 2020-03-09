Kerala on High Alert Amid Coronavirus Scare, Schools and Colleges in Pathanamthitta District Declare Holiday for 3 Days

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, March 9: After five positive Coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala on Sunday, the Pathanamthitta District Administration in the state has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district for three days. According to a tweet by ANI, the state board Class 10 examination will be held as per schedule. The southern state has been put on alert amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Reports inform that the state police has issued a warning that those who come from COVID-hit countries and fail to report to health authorities will be prosecuted.

Giving details about the five new positive cases in Kerala, State Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that they now been isolated in the state-run hospital. She said the family consisting of a couple - a 54-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife - and their 24-year-old son, had come from Italy on February 29 but did not report to the health authorities. Amid the scare, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that state has been put on high alert after the confirmation of five coronavirus positive cases.

Pathanamthitta District Administration, Kerala: Three days holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the district. State board Class 10 examination will be held as per schedule. #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

Earlier, Centre had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The deadly virus has caused the deaths of 3300 people globally.

On January 30, a medical student from Thrissur district in Kerala studying in China's Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - became the first coronavirus positive patient in the country and soon two of her classmates also turned positive. Reports inform that all three of them have now recovered.