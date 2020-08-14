Chennai, August 15: MLA Ku Ka Selvam was dismissed from the primary membership of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday. Commenting on it, he said, "Sacking is against DMK rule and is the death of democracy. I have not even received notice from DMK. I'm happy that I have been removed from DMK as the party is being controlled by a single-family."

Ku Ka Selvam was dismissed from the party for indulging in 'anti-party' activities. He was recently suspended from the party after he met BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on August 4. The next day, he participated in a puja at the BJP office in Chennai which was held when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. DMK Dismisses MLA Ku Ka Selvam From Primary Membership of Party for Indulging in 'Anti-Party' Activities.

Ku Ka Selvam After Being Sacked From DMK Party Hits Out at MK Stalin

Sacking is against DMK rule & is the death of democracy. I have not even received notice from DMK. I'm happy that I have been removed from DMK as the party is being controlled by a single-family: Ku Ka Selvam, Chennai Thousand Lights Constituency MLA on his suspension from DMK

Party President MK Stalin informed on Thursday that the reply sent by Selvam to the show-cause notice issued to him asking why he should not be expelled from the DMK was not satisfactory.

