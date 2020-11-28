Srinagar, Nov 28: Night temperatures dropped across J&K and Ladakh UTs on Saturday as Leh remained literally frozen at minus 12.9 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast generally dry weather till Thursday.

Srinagar city recorded minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature while Pahalgam recorded minus 5.2 and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.6. while Kargil was at minus 9.2.

"Minimum temperatures have dropped in J&K and Ladakh today due to clear night sky. Weather is likely to remain generally dry during the next five days in both the union territories", an official of the MET department said.

Jammu city recorded 8.6, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.9, Bannihal 5.2 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum temperatures.

